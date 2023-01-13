Friday the 13th: Embracing superstitions on the unluckiest day of the year

Friday the 13th has long been associated with bad luck, but for some it is a day to embrace.

Some businesses and individuals are making the most of the superstitious day.

Melissa Ott, a tattoo enthusiast, sees Friday the 13th as a lucky day.

"I had a friend that got married on Friday the 13th many, many years back. And after her wedding, we all got tattoos. So this is my second Friday the 13th," Ott said.

For tattoo parlors, Friday the 13th is one of the busiest days of the year.

"Tattooers all over the world do deals on Friday the 13th," said Kat Chapman, a staff member at Good Dog Tattoos.

The shop offers a Friday the 13th discount of 13 per cent off select styles.

"When I posted about our flash sale today, it filled up in about four and a half hours," said Daryl Nicholson, the owner of Good Dog Tattoos.

However, for some, Friday the 13th doesn't hold any special significance.

"Doesn't really mean anything to me. It's just another day," said Jon Corbet, who was getting a tattoo on Friday the 13th.

Psychologist Steve Joordens says that all of the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th is just in our heads.

"For those of us for whom something bad happens today, that part of our brain that does explanations will go, 'Oh, it's because it was Friday the 13th.' And that will make us even more sure going forward that there is something to this superstition," Joordens said.

For those who want to celebrate the day, the Mayfair Theatre is holding a screening of one of the movies with the same name that helped put Friday the 13th on the map.

"They really have a fan base. They’re a lot of fun. I say its comedies and horror movies that you want to watch with a crowd, and you really feel that buzz," said Josh Stafford, the co-owner of the Mayfair Theatre.

As for Ott, she now has a reminder of what Friday the 13th means to her.

"There’s enough bad in the world. Let's make it happy," she said.

For one Lotto Max winner, it could be a lucky day with a jackpot of $55 million on Friday.

The next Friday the 13th is in October.