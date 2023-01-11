Friday the 13th revelers advised to use caution when driving to Port Dover

Norfolk County officials are warning those heading to Port Dover for Friday the 13th that the forecast may cause treacherous road conditions.

On Wednesday, the county said those making their way into town Friday should exercise extreme caution when driving.

According to the Environment Canada forecast, Port Dover is expecting negative temperatures on Friday. There is also blowing snow in the forecast.

“Although cold-weather events typically attract fewer numbers, visitors should be aware of increased traffic on the roads surrounding and in Port Dover,” the county said in a news release. “Drivers and motorcyclists are reminded to obey the rules of the road and be patient while travelling to, from, and around Port Dover.”

Canaan Awde, Port Dover Kinsman Friday the 13th chair, said despite the forecast he expects there will be the usual gathering in Port Dover, albeit not as large as “on-season” Friday the 13ths.

“There’s kind of two classifications of events, it’s either on-season event or off-season, and this falls under off-season for sure,” said Awde. “We’re kind of expecting a smaller turnout than normal, obviously, not like we’ve seen before, but you never know. People trying to get out of the house over the last few years we might be surprised at how many people come through.”

Due to the lower-than-expected turnout, road closures that are typically seen at these events will not be implemented this time around.

Awde said the off-season event will still bring enthusiasts, but they might come in cars.

“The ones that are really into it. I’m sure we’ll see them around. The regulars will be out. Some people that never miss it,” said Awde.

The only Friday the 13th in 2022 saw an estimated 100,000 people rolled into Norfolk Country for the rally.

That’s a return to pre-pandemic levels after only between 35,000 to 45,000 attended the unsanctioned event in 2021.

This Friday is the first Friday the 13th of 2023, and the second and last one will occur on Friday, Oct. 13.