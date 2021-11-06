iHeartRadio

Fridays for the Future celebrates three years of protests in Sudbury

On Friday, a small but mighty group celebrated three years of protests in Sudbury. (Lyndsay Aelick/CTV News)

Participants spoke with local climate activist Sophia Mathur who is striking outside the COP26 summit.

Officials said in the last three years, there have been 101 protests in Sudbury, with more than 8,000 participants. 

