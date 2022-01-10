Fridges and stove stolen from Guelph condo building: police

Guelph police are investigating after someone allegedly stole five fridges and a stove from a condo building in the south end of the city.

Officers were called to a building on Gordon Street near Clair Road East on Friday. According to a news release, the appliances were taken from an underground garage between late November and the end of December. Police said the appliances were used in newly constructed units while waiting for new appliances.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.