Friend of hit and run crash was in shock
Jack Helsdon told a London, Ont. jury how he tried to help his friend Tristan Roby on the night he was struck by a car while cycling along Exeter Road in July of 2019.
Helsdon said before the crash, he could hear a vehicle coming saying, “It sounded like it was going very quick.”
The collision occurred seconds later, sending his friend Tristan into the air, causing life altering brain injuries. Roby, who was 17 at the time of the crash, is now confined to a wheelchair.
Helsdon said an SUV came upon the scene, turned around, and gave chase to the silver car, which took off from the area.
He testified that he was in shock while giving his statement to police officers, saying, “I was covered in blood in the police cruiser.”
Six months after the crash, investigators arrested and charged 29-year-old Jesse Bleck.
He has plead not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of a collision causing bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.
The trial resumes next week.
