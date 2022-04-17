Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary

The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.

Residents in Worthington, just west of Sudbury, contacted the ministry a few weeks ago after they became concerned for the moose's well-being.

Since then, the wildlife officials tranquilized the young moose and transported her to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary located in the Muskoka area.

The assistant director of animal care, Kevin De Cock, told CTV News the moose is adjusting well but he’s been keeping a close eye on her.

"The first day she was a little weary and she was looking around like 'where am I,'" De Cock said.

"She might still have a disease that we don’t know of. We dewormed her and everything and we’ll see if there’s any symptoms in the next couple weeks. Right now, we gown up and we wear gloves and special footwear to go into the enclosure."

He said now it’s a matter of getting her on a proper diet.

"Today, she finally started eating natural browse and moose pellets, because she’s not used to the moose pellets of course. It’s something new to her that is something we’d really like her to be on because there’s a lot of nutrients in it," De Cock said.

"In the wild, I heard a lot of people were feeding her, unfortunately, so we don’t know exactly what she’s had for food -- if it was good food or bad food. So, that’s why we really need to get her on a good natural diet."

Marty Makela is a Sudbury resident who works in the same area where the moose was hanging around for the past year. He told CTV News he saw her quite often and she frequently came up to him.

Makela said after being concerned for her well-being, he’s pleased to hear she’s been relocated.

"She had an accident earlier in the year and ever since then she has been hanging around our work site. She seems to feel safe there," he added.

"I didn’t think she would survive on her own. She’s way too comfortable being around people and I was worried that she was going to be shot or hit by a vehicle. So, I’m really happy to hear that she’s down at the Aspen sanctuary."

De Cock said the moose will either be released into the wild when she’s ready or she will stay at the sanctuary for good depending on what the next few weeks bring.

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary wants to remind people to never feed wild animals, especially moose, because it can affect them long-term.