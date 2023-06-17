Friends and family gather for 10th annual basketball tournament honouring Jay Kumar

The memory of a young basketball player lived on this weekend, thanks to a tournament at Conestoga College.

Jay Kumar -- who died in 2014 at the age of thirteen -- was the focus of a special day on the court.

Friends and relatives describe Kumar as a joyful and giving person, but also as a born leader whose passion was the game of basketball.

Nine years after his death from a highly aggressive brain tumour, the “3v3 Kumar Classic” charity basketball tournament is played in his honour.

“We decided to start the tournament in honour of him, for the game he loves the most,” Kumar’s sister Devan Shisingh said.

Now in its 10th year, the day-long tournament has raised more than $55,000 for the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada and the Jay Kumar Memorial Scholarship.

“We all got together and decided 'you know what, why don’t we do a three on three,”’ said Kumar’s uncle Sharad Singh.

This year’s instalment at Conestoga College attracted nearly 50 teams and more than 175 players.

Brad Matsugu - Kumar’s coach from the KW Vipers said he expected upwards of 1,000 players, parents, friends and family.

“He would be 22 years old. To think about what he would accomplish, and he loved the game. It’s something for the community to come together and I know Jay would be proud and looking down on us at the event in his name,” Matsugu said.

Meanwhile, Marcus Umana, a childhood friend and teammate of Kumar said these tournaments bring a lot of awareness to their cause.

“Not many people know what exactly happened to Jay, said Umana. “When they come here, they learn about it, they get more educated. It’s grown a lot, and I expect it to grow more next year as well.”

While talking about the legacy, Umana added: “He’d be ecstatic. He’d want to play more than anything though.”

This year’s tournament opened with a goal of $10,000 – which has already been collected.