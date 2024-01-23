Friends and loved ones share memories of Sask. actress and author Jean Freeman
Friends and loved ones of Jean Freeman are sharing fond memories of the Saskatchewan staple.
Freeman described herself as one of the luckiest people in the world to have spent her life in the province she loved, surrounded by supportive friends and family doing creative work she enjoyed.
The feeling is mutual, as Freeman’s friends sing her praises following her passing.
“She wrote books, children’s books, she wrote other books. She had so much talent and so much to give and she did so much for the community and for the province,” said Carol Gay Bell, a lifelong friend.
“She helped save Government House and things like that. I don’t think there is anyone in this province who hasn’t benefitted from something Jean Freeman was involved with, and if you ever had her in your life, you were changed for the better.”
Freeman was an author and actress, receiving numerous honours for her work in both broadcasting and the arts.
Freeman passed away on Jan. 17 at 89-years-old.
An event celebrating her life is being planned for the future.
