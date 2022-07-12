Friends, family 'extremely concerned' for missing Nanaimo man, 31

Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help finding a 31-year-old man missing since Thursday.

William Elliot is experiencing significant personal difficulties his friends and family are "extremely concerened" for his personal safety, the Nanaimo RCMP said Tuesday.

Elliot is known to frequent downtown Nanaimo and is believed to still be in the Nanaimo area, police said.

His is described as an Indigenous man, standing five feet, seven inches tall, with pockmarks on his face, police said.

Elliot is believed to be wearing a blue baseball cap and blue bandana.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.