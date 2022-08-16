Friends, neighbours shocked after Mississauga couple found dead in Streetsville home

Friends and neighbours say they are shocked and distraught after police officers found a man and woman deceased inside a home on a quiet Mississauga street Tuesday morning.

At about 8 a.m. today, Peel police were called to do a “wellness check” at a multi-unit dwelling 25 Princess St., near the Streetsville GO Station.

Once inside the large, red-brick house, they made the grisly discovery.

The victims were found with “obvious signs of trauma,” Const. Mandeep Khatra told reporters at the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

“At this time, the investigation is in its early stages and we are uncertain of the circumstances surrounding this event,” he noted.

Khatra would only say that the deceased lived in the area and there’s no threat to public safety.

He would not elaborate on whether or not the two people found dead knew each other, what kind of relationship they may have had, or if the suspect is deceased.

However, friends told CTV News that a married couple with two adult children lived at the home.

No one is in police custody at this time.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau is handling the investigation. Officers spent the day canvassing the neighbourhood while forensic investigators went in and out of the home gathering evidence. Late this afternoon, they towed a black pickup truck and a light blue SUV from the rear of the property.

Those who knew and loved the deceased are trying to come to grips with what has happened.

Several grief-stricken friends of the couple stopped by the scene Tuesday.

“They were my best friends. It’s shocking for me. I cannot believed something happened like this. I cannot believe it,” close family friend Halina Zygmunt told CTV News.

She said the deceased were a “happy, nice couple.”

Tenants of an apartment building next door said they were shocked to learn of the couple’s death.

Neighbour Steve Macgillivray said the deceased man and woman were “very normal, fun-loving people.”

“We got along with them and they were, you know, just part of our neighbourhood. … This is all shocking to us. It’s just sinking in now,” he said.

“We didn’t see anything that was abnormal about their behaviour at all.”

Another area resident named Karl Bousche worked with the couple at a transportation company. Like many others, Bousche said he’s “in shock” after hearing the news.

He said the deceased were both “very friendly people” who were “well-known in the neighbourhood” as they had a large dog they’d take out for walks every day.

Anyone who saw what happened or any anyone with further information is being asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

-with files from Beth Macdonell