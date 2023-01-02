Friends rally to support family of man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Airdrie

Friends and family are rallying to raise funds for the family of a Carstairs man who died in a multi-vehicle collision Dec.27 north of Airdrie.

Brad Dowell, 36, was killed and nine others sent to hospital in a collision that involved at least 14 vehicles.

A Facebook page has been created in Dowell's memory, with members of his community posting remembrances of Dowell.

"He was a devoted father, loving husband and a dear friend," wrote Nicole Kotyk. "He was always the life of the party and knew how to make everyone laugh. He was a hard-working person and was very fond of his coworkers at The Gentleman Pros Plumbing, Heating and Electrical. He was very proud of his career and the accomplishments he's had over the years."

"My heart goes out to the entire Dowell family," wrote Heather Weatherly. "Though we don't see each other often, you have always been there for me. Brad was one of my favorite coworkers and friends. During his time up here he was like a little brother. We shared many adventures, BBQs and visits. I will miss hearing all about the boys and Shyla. Rest easy my friend."

"Brad was one of the kindest and most hilarious people I knew," wrote Sarah Harper. "The life of every party, he always had me laughing til it hurt…He was an incredible husband and father and his absence will be felt forever. We'll never forget you buddy."

BOSS AND FRIEND

Brham Trim, owner of The Gentlemen Pros was Dowell’s boss and friend.

Trim says he knew something was not right following the crash.

“Brad didn't show for work on Wednesday (and) we had no idea,” said Trim.

“He's usually the first one there.”

Trim says he received a call from Dowell’s family on Wednesday afternoon confirming his passing.

“We shut down that day and everybody kind of gathered at the office and just hugged each other,” said an emotional Trim.

Trim says Dowell’s work truck had a GPS tracker on it.

When his family told him he did not come home that night, Trim checked to see where the vehicle was.

“We'd looked and we thought that he was at home but we looked closer and last time that registered was at the crash site,” said Trim.

“That's kind of when you get the pit in your stomach here, thinking, no it couldn't be.”

Trim says he’ll miss Dowell’s infectious personality. ‘

“Always (a) big smile, kind of a big teddy bear. Everybody just loved him,” said Trim.

“When he came in the office, he asked people how's your day? (But) he actually cared.”

Trim says the company has offered Dowell’s family a free for life service in plumbing, HVAC and electrical needs.

A GoFundMe set up for Dowell's wife Shyla and two sons has already raised over $16,000.

A trust account has also been created at the ATB Bank, with 100 per cent of the funds going to the Dowell family. Donations can be made in person with a manager at the Boston Pizza in Olds between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., or go to any ATB branch and make a donation under Brad or Shyla Dowell's name or by e-transfer at dowellfamilyfunds@gmail.com.

With files from Ryan White