Friendship dinner brings together families, faiths

A celebration of friendship and culture took place in south London Friday evening, as families and dignitaries gathered for the tenth annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner.

The event was hosted by the Canadian-Iraqi-Turkmen Culture Assocation. Several families were on hand, as well as local dignitaries.

Several faiths were also represented, including Christian and Muslim.

One of the organizers, Susan Abdula, said it was nice to bring people together after a two-year hiatus for the event because of the pandemic.

“The feeling is so nice, like when you see people from different religion, from different culture, and they realize we are fasting,” said Abdula. “They see how we are doing and the food we are serving. All kind of things.”