A Saskatoon city committee is set to consider an approval report for a permanent outdoor festival site on Tuesday.

“Saskatoon is renowned for its festivals and events,” Lynne Lacroix, general manager of community services, said in a news release.

“From music festivals to celebrations of local food and record-setting snowball fights, the amount, variety and scale of events in the city is important to the cultural, social and economic life of Saskatoon. Against the backdrop of the South Saskatchewan river, a permanent site will allow events four seasons of the year and provide event planners and the tourism industry stability in planning world-class events.”

A Final Feasibility Study identified the preferred site to be centrally located in downtown Saskatoon along the South Saskatchewan River.

The site is divided into three zones separated by the Traffic Bridge and the Broadway Bridge.

“The central zone, located in Friendship Park, provides a large Main Stage Plaza and viewing area designed to accommodate large festival and events, with the capacity for 7,500 person ticketed events with supporting festival and event programming opportunities extending north and south into River Landing Park 1 and under the Broadway Bridge into Kiwanis Memorial Park South,” the report says.

“The site is designed as a park-like setting that can accommodate a range of events and festivals of varying sizes and types; such as performances, markets featuring food and merchandise events, races, informal gatherings while remaining an important park space for Saskatoon.”

Should Council approve the concept plan, the first phase of construction, pegged at $2 million, would begin in the spring.

“Phase 1 will provide us with a great site that will be a gathering place for Saskatoon,” says Lacroix. “The remaining phases can be constructed over time, pending future budget and funding considerations and approval.”