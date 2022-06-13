Fries, ‘shredded pickles’ stolen during break-in at Simcoe food truck
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after someone broke into a food truck in Simcoe, Ont.
In a media release, OPP said it happened during the early morning hours of Friday, June 10.
After forcibly entering the truck, the unknown person or persons took “a quantity of fries, shredded pickles and sauces,” police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.
