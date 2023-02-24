Frigid temperatures in Ottawa on Friday
It will be a chilly start to the weekend in Ottawa.
Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory, warning it will feel like -30 degrees in Ottawa Friday night and Saturday morning.
Officials say exposed skin will be at risk of frostbite within minutes.
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night, with a low of -25 C.
Saturday will be cloudy with a few flurries. High -11 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -30 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -4 C.
Above seasonal lows are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with lows of -8 C on Monday and -9 C on Tuesday.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -11 C.
Tips to prevent frostbite
- Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in.
- Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.
- Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.
- Wear a hat.
- Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.
- Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.
- Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots.
- Avoid drinking alcohol.
