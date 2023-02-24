Frigid temperatures in Ottawa on Friday

It will be a chilly start to the weekend in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health has issued a frostbite advisory, warning it will feel like -30 degrees in Ottawa Friday night and Saturday morning.

Officials say exposed skin will be at risk of frostbite within minutes.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a clear night, with a low of -25 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a few flurries. High -11 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -30 in the morning and -14 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -4 C.

Above seasonal lows are in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with lows of -8 C on Monday and -9 C on Tuesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2 C and a low of -11 C.

Tips to prevent frostbite

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

Good afternoon. Please note we are issuing a #FrostbiteAdvisory effective this evening and continuing until further notice.



Wind chill temps will drop quickly this evening & overnight and will hit -30C by tomorrow morning.https://t.co/Px52S3oS1t pic.twitter.com/SXAHMEErTQ