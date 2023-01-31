Frigid temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday

The cold weather continues in the capital today and frigid temperatures are in store for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of -8 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -27 this morning and more like -11 this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -20 C overnight.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is -7 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -12.

The clouds will clear Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be -8 C.

On Thursday – cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4 C.