Frigid temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex has once again escaped the warnings and snow that is blanketing the rest of southern Ontario.
Sunshine is expected Friday in the region but it will be cold with a daytime high of – 10 C. The average high for this time of year is -0.7 C.
Wind chill values will also have a major impact on the weather, forecast to be -25 C in the morning and again overnight.
Friday: Mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 25 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon.
Friday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 19 this evening and minus 25 overnight.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 24 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-