Frigid temperatures make way for unseasonable warmth before another polar plunge

Ottawa is experiencing a cold but sunny Saturday, but come Sunday, expect a much warmer day—relatively speaking.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for plenty of sunshine Saturday with a high of minus 11 C and an afternoon wind chill of around minus 14.

Overnight, clouds are expected to move in and the temperature should rise to around minus 4 C by morning.

Sunday's forecast includes periods of light snow in the morning, changing to light rain or light snow in the afternoon as the temperature rises to a high of 2 C, about eight degrees warmer than average for this time of year. There is also a risk of freezing drizzle.

Monday sees a return of cold and sunny conditions, with a high of minus 13 C, about seven degrees colder than average. Overnight into Tuesday, expect a frigid plunge to a low of minus 27 C.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of minus 21 C.