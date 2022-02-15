Frigid temps creating busiest season ever for northern tow truck drivers

You don't have to walk very far outside to know it's been incredibly cold across northern Ontario this winter.

That cold is wreaking havoc on our vehicles. Tow truck operators say it was a 'jumping' January as they tried to get to drivers in need of a little assistance.

"It's been pretty busy with the cold, a lot of boosts," said Boyuk Towing's Andre Chartier.

"There have been a lot of lockouts, a lot of people coming out of their house to warm up the car and locking their keys in so they give us a call, we go by and help them out."

Chartier said their battery-boosting vehicle recently did about 60 service calls in a single day, which is a lot for them.

"Sometimes people leave the accessories on, the interior lights on or something like that, forgetting not to plug in your vehicle," he said.

"A lot of time, like I said, it's older people and that, if they're not using their vehicle every day, they just have a really hard time starting it."

Between the cold and the blizzards, it's a similar story for CAA North and East Ontario, which set a record in January for doing more rescues than any other year in the history of CAA in the region.

According to their figures, CAA North & East took more than 38,000 calls across the province and in the catchment area. In the north alone, it meant more than 5,000 calls for help.

"When you get these two- or three-week cold snaps, we're in for the long run," said Mike Schmidt, CAA auto services manager.

Schmidt said batteries can get old and cold temperatures can wear a batter out. He said one of the most common mistakes people make is not being prepared.

Schmidt said it's always good to check whether your battery is in working order and to look at your emergency preparedness kit. Check it for things like blankets in case you need to keep warm.

"Once it is what we call these 'code red' days, the high call volume, it's all hands on deck, every single resource that we have in the whole organization is redirected to the roadside," he said.

COVID-19 has also presented a problem, with people driving their vehicles less often than before.

With the region continuing to set record-breaking temperatures, the CAA is recommending people plug in their cars or trucks if they're able, keep their batteries clean and try to start the engine at least once a week.