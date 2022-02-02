iHeartRadio

Frigid weather forcing some Manitoba schools to stay closed Wednesday

An empty school classroom is pictured. (AP Photo/Dinesh Ramde)

 With parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings Wednesday, February 2nd, a number of school divisions in the province are canceling buses and/or classes.

  • Borderland School Division - schools closed
  • Evergreen School Division - schools closed
  • Prairie Rose School Division - buses cancelled. Community schools are open. Student attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, Hutterian Colony School sites are closed
  • Seine River School Division - schools closed, staff are to report if it is safe to do so
  • Sunrise School Division: All schools closed
  • Interlake School Division - closed
  • Lord Selkirk School Division - schools closed, staff to report
  • Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine - Aurèle Lemoine, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Georges, Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame, École Saint-Joachim, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard,Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Noël-Ritchot, Pointe des Chênes. Gabrielle-Roy all closed, bus cancelled for École La Source in Shilo
  • Rolling River School Division - buses cancelled
  • Red River Valley School Division - schools closed, staff staff not expected to report
  • Hanover School Division  - schools closed, staff to work from home
  • Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed
