Frigid weather forcing some Manitoba schools to stay closed Wednesday
With parts of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings Wednesday, February 2nd, a number of school divisions in the province are canceling buses and/or classes.
- Borderland School Division - schools closed
- Evergreen School Division - schools closed
- Prairie Rose School Division - buses cancelled. Community schools are open. Student attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, Hutterian Colony School sites are closed
- Seine River School Division - schools closed, staff are to report if it is safe to do so
- Sunrise School Division: All schools closed
- Interlake School Division - closed
- Lord Selkirk School Division - schools closed, staff to report
- Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine - Aurèle Lemoine, École Gilbert-Rosset, École Saint-Georges, Jours de Plaine, École régionale Notre-Dame, École Saint-Joachim, Lagimodière, Réal-Bérard,Sainte-Agathe, Saint-Jean-Baptiste, Noël-Ritchot, Pointe des Chênes. Gabrielle-Roy all closed, bus cancelled for École La Source in Shilo
- Rolling River School Division - buses cancelled
- Red River Valley School Division - schools closed, staff staff not expected to report
- Hanover School Division - schools closed, staff to work from home
- Sagkeeng First Nation - all three schools closed