Windsor-Essex can expect a below seasonal temperatures and more snow this week.

Environment Canada says periods of light snow will ending Tuesday morning, then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4C. Wind will get up to 15 kilometres an hour. Wind chill is predicted to be -14C Tuesday morning and -6C in the afternoon.

“It’s all about the frigid conditions, the potential there for some danger, frostbite, exposure, we want to keep everyone warm and safe,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

The forecaster says it will be partly cloudy in the evening with a low of -13C. Wind chill -12C Tuesday evening and -18C overnight.

On Wednesday, the forecast is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7C. Wind chill -16C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods are expected Wednesday night with a low of -13C.

The daytime high this time of year is -0.3C and the low is -7.7C.