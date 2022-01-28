iHeartRadio

Frigid wind chill of -35C expected in Muskoka this weekend

Parts of Muskoka will be hit with frigid temperatures to start the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Huntsville and Parry Sound for Friday morning and evening.

The weather agency says temperatures could feel within -30C to -35C range Friday and Saturday mornings.

Environment Canada says that frostbite can develop easily on the skin in cold conditions, so bundle up if you're heading out. 

