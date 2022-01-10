Frigid wind chills in Ottawa

After a mild Sunday, the cold weather has returned to the capital to start the week.

An extreme cold warning is in place for Ottawa and the region, with intense wind chills expected Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for high of -10 C, but it will feel more like -22 with the wind chill Monday afternoon.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day – there is also a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast.

It will be a frigid night in the capital and there will be a risk of frostbite. Temperatures will drop to -26 C overnight with a wind chill of -34.

Tuesday, expect a high of -17 C and sunny skies. It will feel like -34 C with the wind chill in the morning.

"This is the coldest air so far this season. Wind chills will improve Tuesday morning after sunrise," Environment Canada says.

The City of Ottawa is asking concerned citizens to call 3-1-1 to seek assistance for anyone who may be homeless and out in the cold.

"Infants, children, the elderly, people with certain chronic illnesses such as poor circulation and heart disease and people experiencing homelessness are particularly vulnerable to cold weather. Service providers to these populations should assess and adjust their programming to prevent cold injuries," the city says.

Snow is expected to begin tomorrow evening and continue into Wednesday.

Things will warm up slightly on Wednesday - there’s a 60 per cent chance of snow in the forecast and a high of -3 C.

SYMPTOMS OF FROSTBITE

Look for the 4 "P"s of frostbite

Pink - affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite

Pain - affected areas will become painful

Patches - white, waxy feeling patches show up - skin is dying

Pricklies - the areas will then feel numb

TIPS TO PREVENT FROSTBITE

Get to a warm area before frostbite sets in. If it's too cold outside, consider staying indoors.

Keep extra mittens and gloves in the car, house or school bag.

Wear larger sized mittens over your gloves.

Wear a hat.

Wear a neck warmer to protect the chin, lips and cheeks. They are all extremely susceptible to frostbite.

Wear waterproof winter boots with room for an extra layer of socks. Wear two pairs of socks - wool if possible.

Make sure you are able to wiggle your toes in your boots. This air space around your toes acts as insulation.

Avoid drinking alcohol.

SIGNS OF HYPOTHERMIA

Look for the "UMBLES" from people affected by cold temperatures;

a person who mumbles

a person who stumbles

a person who fumbles objects

For infants look for cold reddish skin and low energy - always have a thermometer at home.

TIPS TO PREVENT HYPOTHERMIA