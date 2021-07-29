Fringe Festival kicks off in Saskatoon
After having to cancel last year due to the pandemic, the Fringe Festival has returned with a new format.
The 10-day festival includes 21 on-demand digital performances as well as 15 in-person theatre groups.
The festival is spread across three sites: 11th Street just off Broadway, Dufferin Avenue in front of the Refinery, and W.E. Graham Park.
Each mini-site will include live performers, artisan and food vendors and arts engagement activities.
Outdoor festival hours are 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
In-person performances will be held at the Broadway Theatre, The Refinery Arts & Spirit Center, and W.E. Graham Park.
Masks will be required at the Refinery and the Broadway Theatre when patrons are not sitting, but once seated the mask can be removed.
The festival this year includes “relaxed performances” which are “designed to create a safe and welcoming environment for a range of potential audience members,” according to the fringe website.
The festival runs from July 29 to Aug. 7.
