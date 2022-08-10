Fringe North in the Sault back to an in-person event

Fringe North is returning to Sault Ste. Marie this summer.

Last year’s festival was a virtual one due to COVID-19, but for Fringe North 2022, organizers are holding a hybrid festival with in-person and virtual performances.

Tova Arbus, president of Fringe North, said last year’s virtual event was unexpectedly successful. So they decided to offer a virtual option again this year.

“We had reach as far as Australia, in India, and across Canada with folks tuning in to check out the content these artists have put together,” Arbus said.

“And it really surprised us, just how many folks were willing to engage on that virtual level.”

Fringe North 2022 brings together a diverse group of more than 20 artists. It’s being held at the Sault Ste. Marie Museum from Aug. 18-21.

There will be indoor and outdoor performances, as well as a fully licensed patio. All box office proceeds go directly to the artists.