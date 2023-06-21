From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriage

Tom and Karen Marion discovered the key to happiness after spending every day together since they met at a dance in 1955 when Tom offered Karen a ride home.

"And then he said, 'Do you like boating?' and I said, 'Oh yeah, I love boating and fishing,' and he said, 'Well, do you want to go out on my boat tomorrow?' And that started it. I went out fishing with him the next day," Karen recalled.

The Midland couple has been inseparable ever since.

"We've had a lot of fun. A lot of things have happened, but we've worked through them. It worked out good for us, and we just get along good together," said Tom.The two have lived on Georgian Bay for over six decades and called five different places home.

"Living in the water, well, between the boating, the fishing, hunting, all these things, we enjoyed it," said Tom.

The couple has three children and five grandchildren, with their youngest son, Jason, admitting he admires his parents and the life they've created.

"I see my parents almost every day or at least talk to them or text them every day, and they've been great role models. They've been fantastic people," he said.

The couple believes the key to a long and happy marriage is simple.

"Just be kind to each other and share, and whatever's yours is his, and whatever's his is yours, that's all I can say," said Karen.

The Marions said every day together is a gift, and they hope to celebrate many more while living on Georgian Bay.