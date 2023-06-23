From Africa, UCP MLA-elect Stephan says he's 'done nothing wrong' by missing swearing-in ceremony

Jason Stephan, MLA-elect in Red Deer-South, missed being sworn-in at the Alberta legislature Tuesday because he is on vacation in Africa, according to a post on his Facebook account.

Stephan said the trip is a wedding gift to his son and his bride and was planned roughly two months before Albertans voted.

"We have done nothing wrong," Stephan's post said.

"My wife and I and my son and his new wife are going to finish our trip."

Stephan said the family was travelling to the area where his son did a 2-year church mission.

The NDP alleged that Stephan's absence from the legislature was "extremely disrespectful" to his constituents and all Albertans.

The party also started a petition campaign to "demand better" from their MLA-elect.

"Barring an emergency situation, it is incumbent upon all MLA-elects to be sworn-in and begin the work of representing their constituents as soon as possible," NDP House Leader Christina Gray wrote in a Wednesday statement.

"MLAs cannot begin this work before they are officially sworn-in…The people of Red Deer deserve better."

Stephan said Gray and journalists had the situation wrong, but didn't explain exactly what he meant by that.

"This post by Christina Gray and their NDP petition contain many lies. Their misrepresentations, and some in the media, are disappointing," he wrote.

On Wednesday, a UCP spokesperson said Stephan was on a "pre-planned" family trip but wouldn't answer questions about where he went or when he would be back.

"Being sworn in allows an MLA to take his or her seat in the chamber. MLA Stephan will not miss any of his legislative duties because of this trip," Tim Gerwing wrote.

Alberta has a fixed election date of May 29 and both Premier Danielle Smith and her predecessor Jason Kenney insisted for months that the government would uphold it.

The Alberta legislature has now been adjourned until Oct. 30, but Stephan said he will be sworn-in sooner.

"Upon learning of a swearing in date conflict in June, arrangements were made for me to [be] sworn in shortly upon my 2 week return in the first week of July," he stated.

"There is no impact on my responsibilities or my ability to serve."

In January 2021, Stephan was one of six UCP MLAs demoted for travelling internationally despite COVID-19 advisories encouraging people to stay home.

Stephan vacationed in Arizona, prompting Kenney to remove him from his role as parliamentary secretary of the treasury board.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Smith's office for comment on Stephan's absence.