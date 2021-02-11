A Valentine's card campaign that was a big hit at a home for adults with disabilities is back, despite the pandemic.

It was one of the last perfect moments of coming together before the COVID-19 lockdown forced us all apart.

On Valentine's Day last year, residents at the Breton Ability Centre were delighted to receive hundreds upon hundreds of Valentine's cards from the public.

"It was surreal," said Harman Singh, the CEO of the Breton Ability Centre. "It was overwhelming for the residents, because for the longest time, the stigma of intellectual disabilities and the isolation and the barriers to inclusion have kind of kept them away from community inclusion."

This year, while the pandemic will keep people from gathering in close quarters for a repeat, the Valentine's card campaign is going ahead again.

"But this time, we also felt that we needed to thank the community, because the community has been fabulous to us through the pandemic, and through our Christmas campaign," Singh said.

Residents at Breton Ability Centre have pretty much had to stay put during the pandemic, so the plan is to pay it forward to some others whose isolation they can empathise with.

"Not only will our residents receive cards, but we will also spread the love this year by sending it to long-term care facilities in this area," Singh said.

Residents like Melissa Anne Banks have been busy in the kitchen.

"We're making cookies for all the seniors," said Banks, who is one of many preparing bags of cookies that will be handed out at the nursing homes, along with the cards.

"I feel great, because it really makes the residents happy and makes them feel like they're part of something," Banks said.

The plan is to deliver the Valentines greetings to the senior's homes on Friday.

"I wish I was a fly on the wall to watch the faces, but I'm sure it will be very much appreciated," Singh said.

And while making the cards is something for residents to do during the pandemic, Singh says it's more than that.

"More than just keeping them busy, it is the meaning behind it," Singh said. "And they absolutely love getting cards, as you saw last year."

The hope is they'll be able to gather like this again next year, but for now, they're still feeling the love.

"You know what? We are part of this community, and the community loves us," Singh said.