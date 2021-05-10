From Canada’s Automotive Capital to Canada’s Automobility Capital: WEtech Alliance Releases Cybersecurity Report



WEtech Alliance has completed a nine-month exploration of the cybersecurity sector in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The Cybersecurity Path report is an initiative to determine how best to support the tech community to engage talent and employers through the several sub-domains of cybersecurity. The findings provide an overview of the key challenges and opportunities for this region, and include a list of recommendations.

“Cybersecurity is more than an opportunity for jobs,” says Dr. Victoria Abboud, Tech Talent Strategist at WEtech Alliance. “It involves adapting, building, and shaping the future of technology, goods, and even the ways we interact. Our collective abilities to engage, to explore, and to expand our reach rely on our awareness and protection of our cyber interests.

In August 2020, WEtech Alliance engaged Dr. Victoria Abboud to lead the research. As the Tech Talent Strategist, Dr. Abboud brought her experience in research, education, and tech to develop a research strategy that could answer the region’s questions about the position of, and potential for, cybersecurity for the future.

The 40-page Cybersecurity Path report explores the key recommendations generated through the research and interviews from this report include systems-level levers, research and development, skills and training, and community investment.

Through active engagement and collaboration among education, government, and business, leaders can support this region to become a strong global player in the cybersecurity industry. The results of this report suggest automobility and automotive cybersecurity as the ways of the region’s future.

“The Windsor-Essex region is transitioning from Canada’s Automotive Capital to Canada’s Automobility Capital,” says Matthew Johnson, Executive Director, Mobility Partnerships and Innovation at Invest WindsorEssex.” As technology rapidly advances and vehicles become increasingly connected, ensuring that they are secure from cyberattacks and vulnerabilities is critical for the safety of society.

The report is supported by Invest WindsorEssex, the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), the Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), and the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI).

To view the full report, visit here.