'From egg to butterfly': Waterloo man sets up monarch butterfly nursery on lawn

A Waterloo man has built a monarch butterfly nursery on his front lawn.

Larry Gingerich took an old plant stand and turned it into an urban butterfly farm.

“I thought I’d put in a little nursery so we can watch it and have it right here by the sidewalk so the kids could see it,” Gingerich said.

Every day Gingerich looks for butterfly eggs on his milkweed plant. When he finds one, he places it in the nursery and then watches the insect go through its cycle of life.

Gingerich says the insect is in each stage for about eight days, starting off as an egg, then hatching into a caterpillar before it forms its chrysalis and becoming a butterfly.

“From egg to butterfly,” he said. “It’s pretty amazing just to watch this whole process.”

People living nearby also enjoy watching the insects. Gingerich said neighbourhood children have taken an interest in the nursery, which helps bring the community together.

“For people to get out and just have somewhere to walk to and enjoy each others company and have something to chat about. It’s really nice,” said Anita Wright, Gingerich’s neighbour.

Gingerich said so far two monarchs have hatched and flown away. He said he’s excited to watch the other 18 caterpillars he has in the nursery continue to grow, calling the cycle of life “amazing.”