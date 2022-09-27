From Halifax to Sydney: Volunteers help feed Cape Bretoners still without power

Volunteers with the Salvation Army in Sydney got to work Tuesday as soon as a truck filled with food arrived from Halifax.

The team tasked themselves with making enough food for up to 500 people. This is an essential mission for the volunteers in a part of the province where thousands remain without power.

"There's food arriving, there's food going out, there's conversations happening around the need for food, and really it's becoming more and more apparent quickly how severe the need is," said Lt. Jenelle Durdle.

Crews have been working in the dark as the facility also has had no power, but they had access to propane stoves, and enough hands to get the job done.

The team anticipated to feed around 100 people in Sydney and 400 in Glace Bay, N.S.

"Food that people did have to prepare, their resources are exhausted if they don't have a generator, what they have in their fridges and freezers, it's being spoiled," said Durdle.

Those who do have a generator have been enduring long lineups just to get fuel, and with the amount of work to do on the ground, it's hard to tell how long these challenges may last.

"The devastation is heartbreaking, but seeing everybody come together that fuels us, that keeps us going," said Durdle.