From head shaves to hairnets: Yorkton's Close Cuts for Cancer gets smile cookie boost

Leone and Greg Ottenbreit of Yorkton’s Close Cuts for Cancer are rolling up their sleeves this year to help decorate smile cookies for Tim Horton’s campaign.

Brayden Ottenbreit’s Close Cuts for Cancer has been the local non-profit for Tim Horton’s annual campaign for nearly five years and normally hosts an annual head shaving event. However, due to high demand for smile cookies, the pair came in to lend a helping hand.

“We're having quite a few chuckles in the back ... some of those cookies are not looking well,” said Leone, before Greg described them as “angry” looking.

“The response has been overwhelming,” Leone said. “People will come in with these large orders. So I said, ‘You know what, we’ll help you guys out in any way, our skills aren't the best, but we're here for you.’”

All of the proceeds of each $1 Smile Cookie head to the non-profit. According to East Tim Hortons manager Vishal Sharma, 1,000 Smile Cookies were purchased Monday, and another 2,000 Tuesday.

“It is — from my heart — really good to see these initiatives, as Greg and Leone are taking on, and I'm very happy about it,” he said.

Greg said Tim Hortons has been a great supporter of the local cancer non-profit.

“It's an honour for us, but also, it benefits the community so much. The local initiatives that we do fund through these funds that we gain (has an) amazing, amazing impact on people and Tim Hortons is just a great community member for doing that,” he said.

All of the funds raised will head to the local Cancer Initiatives Program, according to the pair. It is a program aiming to enhance the lives of local cancer patients and their families.

The program includes helping fund one-night stays at the Regina Cancer Patient Lodge, one week stays at the Ronald McDonald House, along with the Camp Circle of Friends.

The Ottenbreit’s are also involved in the Cancer Champions program, which gives every child battling cancer in Saskatchewan a chemo-accessible shirt, along with a trophy at the end of treatment.

You can pick up a smile cookie at any Tim Hortons location until Sunday.