From hockey rink to roller rink: Cambridge Centre getting a temporary new attraction

The ice rink in the Cambridge Centre has sat empty for years, but now, a Toronto-based company is hoping to temporarily breathe life back into the rink

SUSO Skate Co. (Summer Solstice Skate Company) announced it is preparing to launch a roller skating pop-up on the old rink.

The company will open the rink to skaters between May 17 and July 30, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Roller skate rentals will start at $20 per hour, with complimentary wrist guards and an option to add protective gear. People with their own skates can book a timed slot for $14. This location is for ages 16 years and older.

SUSO Skate Co. said skate and times for kids are coming soon.

More details on the plan are expected to be announced on Friday, at which time, bookings will go live.