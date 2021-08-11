From ice cream to AC, here's how Waterloo Region residents are beating the heat

A heat warning is in effect for Waterloo Region, but the stifling humidity is a boon for some local businesses that specialize in cooling off.

Environment Canada issued the warning Tuesday, with humidex values expected to reach 40 through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to cool off on Friday.

As locals look for ways to stay cool, some businesses are thriving.

"Our service team runs about 140 calls a day, normally it's 80 to 90. We haven't had a day off, there's always installs," said Mike Clayton, HVAC installer with Aire One.

Aire One installed a cooling system at Kitchener resident Christina Iheanacho's townhouse.

Iheanacho says she's been losing sleep because of a lack of A/C in her townhouse.

"Most nights we have to stay awake and make sure we're fanning ourselves and rolling side to side just to get sleep," she said. "I'm really excited that I get to sleep tonight with an air conditioner on."

Across town at Canoeing the Grand, owner Shelly Jo Holmes says the business is thriving amid hotter temperatures.

"The next three days are steady, Saturday and Sunday are full," she said.

While some opted to paddle a river to cool off, others opted to grab a frozen treat at Four All Ice Cream to beat the heat.

"We've been getting shipments this week, everything is coming in and we're getting extra but we're still selling lots and running out lots too," said Sarah Bumstead with Four All Ice Cream.

Cooling centres in Waterloo Region are also open to the public amid the heat warning.

Health officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated and stay indoors where it's air-conditioned when possible.