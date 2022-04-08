From living with a rock star to songwriting in a drive-thru: Ria Mae on her new EP

Sitting in a car in a Tim Hortons drive-thru, Ria Mae and a fellow musician came up with a song for her new EP.

“I think we had the chorus before we paid,” said Mae.

But the Juno Award-nominated pop artist from Nova Scotia says writing every song was not that easy.

“I finally strung together an album and hated it and started it again,” said Mae. “Then just last week I released the second one, so I’m feeling good to have new music out.”

The EP is called ‘Therapy,’ and she says it’s deeply personal.

“I also feel like this pandemic has been very therapeutic, not in the fun way always, but sometimes in a way that you were crying your face off.”

Mae says something about being in the same place for a long time was unsettling.

“When I was a kid I lived in, like, 20 different houses, we counted it. The only person we know who’s moved more is my dad when he was growing up,” said Mae. “This is the longest I’ve ever been in one place, for the last two years.”

She says writing about her feelings is a lot easier than talking about them.

“This is so embarrassing, I was just thinking about it the other day. Like I’ve been to therapy and I feel bad for telling them my stuff,” she said. “I need therapy after my therapy session.”

The EP’s lead single is called ‘The Old Me,’ — written by fellow Nova Scotians Breagh Isabel and Corey Lerue. Another song, ‘The World is Falling Apart,’ was written with Serena Ryder.

“Who is just the greatest, she was my landlord for a bit in Toronto, we became good friends,” said Mae. “We wrote a lot in her house, and she bought another one and she was like, ‘Dude, you should just move into my house,’ because we were in a condo, and it just worked out perfect.”

Mae says she hopes ‘Therapy’ will be therapeutic for listeners too.

“I always have the same thing, like the same hope when I release something. It’s that one of the songs is going to find someone who needs it at that time.”