From Manitoba to New York: Brandon choir to sing at Carnegie Hall

A Manitoba choir is getting set to head south and belt their pipes in the Big Apple.

Konektis Choir, which is based out of Brandon, Man. will be performing on April 1 and will have the chance to take the stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

"It's going to be truly wonderful," said Michelle Chyzyk, one of the conductors for the group.

The choir will be part of the show 'Canada at Carnegie', which will feature groups from across the country performing all Canadian music.

"The music is incredible. The concert is going to feature projections behind the choir. One of our pieces is going to be with a string quartet."

Chyzyk said there will be five other ensembles from Canada performing with them.

The group first found out about the opportunity through a brochure and after submitting their application to perform, they were told they would be perfect to join the concert.

Chyzyk said she has once before performed at Carnegie Hall when she was younger and noted the members are all excited to be able to do the same.

"We are thrilled. We are thrilled about the opportunity, we love the music, we are excited about what we are going to create together. But we are also excited about New York City…it's going to be a lot of good times."

The adult choir is made up of people from all over Manitoba who range in age from 18 to 56.

Chyzyk said what makes the group special is it’s a choir for everyone – some of the members have music degrees, but there are others who have professions ranging from a geologist to a health-care worker.

She said fondness for music brings everyone together.

"It's powerful. Different age groups, people from different communities, there's nothing that connects you like singing together. When you open up your heart and your mind to different possibilities and connecting with different people, it's really quite magical."

Konektis started in 2016 and has performed with Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra. In 2019, the choir made its first out-of-province trip to the Rocky Mountain Festival in Banff, Alta.