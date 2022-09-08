From Nanaimo bathtub races to Victoria parades: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's visits to Vancouver Island

People across the world are commemorating the life of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.

The British and Canadian head of state was respected by many people across the world, and made seven official trips to Vancouver Island, six of which occurred during her 70 years on the throne.

FIRST VISIT

Her first official visit to Vancouver Island was in 1951, when she was still Princess Elizabeth, Duchess of Edinburgh.

During the trip, she visited Victoria and Nanaimo, making stops at the B.C. legislature building as well as taking a short holiday in Qualicum Beach.

"Three months after leaving Canada, Princess Elizabeth would begin her reign as Queen Elizabeth II," said the B.C. government in a release Thursday.

SECOND VISIT

She visited the island again about a decade later in 1959, making stops at Government House in Victoria, as well as Nanaimo.

While in the Harbour City, the Queen was given the name "Ar-Oh-Muthl," or "Mother of All People" by the Coast Salish people, according to the province.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog says Queen Elizabeth II was an example of "real leadership."

"For someone of my generation, she has been my monarch throughout my life," Krog told CTV News on Thursday.

"And the symbolism of her devotion to her job, the role she was given without desire on the sudden death of her father, shows an example of what real leadership is about," he said.

BATHTUB DERBY

In 1971, the Queen returned to the island to mark B.C.'s 100th anniversary of entering the Canadian Confederation.

Her visit included a trip to Nanaimo where she watched one of the city's famous bathtub races.

FOURTH VISIT

Twelve years later, a crowd of approximately 15,000 people gathered in Victoria's Inner Harbour to greet Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1983.

While in Victoria, the royal couple visited Christ Church Cathedral, the Royal Road Military College (now known as Royal Roads University) in Colwood, and the University of Victoria.

She also visited Nanaimo, this time arriving by boat. The Queen sailed to the Mid-Island community on a yacht flanked by a "flotilla of bathtubs," according to the province.

FIFTH VISIT

In 1987, the royal couple returned to B.C. to help unveil the province's updated coat of arms. Before the ceremony, the couple had a private holiday in Qualicum Beach.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Seven years later, in 1994, the Queen returned to Canada to help open the Commonwealth Games, which were being hosted in Victoria. During that trip, she also visited Canadian Forces Base Comox.

GOLDEN JUBILEE

Her most recent official visit to Vancouver Island occurred in 2002. The Queen was in Canada marking her Golden Jubilee, which celebrated her 50th year on the throne.

During this trip, she visited Christ Church Cathedral again to attend a Sunday service, and helped unveil a stained-glass window at the B.C. legislature.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps describes the Queen's passing as a "big loss."

"You don't think that somebody like that is ever going to pass, which is ridiculous because she is a human being, but there's almost a moment of disbelief," said Helps.

"We've seen her for our whole lives – she has been the Queen. There's a way in which people like her with her legacy and her stature almost seem immortal," she said.

B.C. Premier John Horgan issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that many British Columbians are affected by the Queen's death.

"The Queen will be remembered for her full-hearted service to her people, and her steadfast commitment to her duties as the sovereign and head of the Commonwealth," he said.