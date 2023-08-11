From patios to puppy watch: How a small business found unexpected team-building

Forget corporate retreats, staff behind a Calgary company have built strong bonds after taking in a dog they didn’t know was days away from delivering 10 puppies.

“Man-oh-man does a dog do a great job of creating that team atmosphere, especially when you have to give birth to 10 puppies,” exclaimed James Sharp, owner and managing partner of Backyard Canada.

The Calgary company supplies hot tubs, grills and landscape design, and is set up to look like a welcoming patio. So when an employee brought in a dog in need of a home, Sharp agreed that Wilma the Bernese mountain dog would fit in as a store pet.

“Somebody knew somebody who was looking to rehome their dog. It was like immediately, or we don’t know what’s going to happen to the dog, “explained Backyard Canada landscape architect and animal lover Michelle Lefrebre.

“Next thing you know I’m picking up Wilma and bringing her to work.”

That same day the team realized Wilma was likely hastily surrendered because she appeared to be pregnant.

“Really there’s been no contact with the other party at all so we’ve just taken this on ourselves.”

Staff took Wilma to the vet, got her groomed, and converted an office into a delivery ward. Backyard Canada’s owner and five employees started a group chat and ‘puppy watch’ began.

“We thought she was going to have the babies on the Sunday night so we all rushed over but it was a false alarm.”

The next day was the real deal.

“She started having puppies for 14 hours. We were all there,” said Lefebre with a happy chuckle.

Days after the team adopted one dog, they had 10 more.

ALL-NIGHTERS

Workers are pulling all-nighters at the store, taking turns sleeping over on the couch to care for Wilma and her puppies.

“I stayed with Wilma the first night her pups were born,” explained employee Deidre Richardson.

“There wasn’t a lot of sleeping going on, I probably got two or three hours, just because it was quite a nerve-wracking time, none of us have ever birthed dogs before.”

“Keeping warm was a main priority and making sure Wilma was drinking a lot of water and eating as well.”

Staff have named each puppy and know their individual characteristics and personalities.

There's Frank, Ace, Chloe, Teddy, Spot, Pebbles, Daisy, Eve, Austin and George in addition to mom Wilma.

They are collecting old sheets and towels to keep the dogs clean and cozy and are working to gather toys and other supplies as well.

“Takes a village and hopefully we’re doing an alright job,” said Richardson.

When the puppies are old enough, the team wants to find good homes them, but they plan to keep Wilma in the store.

“She’s an amazing store dog. Welcomes people at the door, such a happy demeanour to her. When you take her on a walk she walks right beside you and kind of smiles up as you’re wandering along,” said Sharp.

So while the company gained a canine employee, Wilma and her pups also turned the business into a family.

Though sometimes staff think they may have bitten off more than they can chew, they agree it has all been worth it.

“We just thought we were adopting a dog as a group and it turned into a lot more than that but it’s been such an awesome experience,” said Sharp.

“It’s just been an awesome team-building event of sorts,” he said with a chuckle.

For more information on how you can help Wilma and her puppies you can contact Backyard Canada.