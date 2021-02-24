The B.C. government is contributing roughly $4 million to help fund infrastructure projects across Vancouver Island.

Twelve local projects – ranging from new pickleball courts in Cowichan to community hall repairs in Saanich – have received grants from B.C.'s Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

The funding is intended to support B.C. communities that have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and to assist with projects that can meet immediate community needs.

The largest project contribution on Vancouver Island is going to the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence (PISE) Society. The province is contributing $1 million to the Camosun-area facility to help update the PISE sports field.

Other projects include $112,312 in funding to repair the Victoria Lawn Bowling Club facilities, $550,000 to install outdoor pickleball courts in the Cowichan Valley, and $444,525 to rehabilitate an area of Qualicum Beach "into a pedestrian-orientated neighbourhood."

“Communities, large and small, have been dealing with the impacts of COVID-19, and we are here to help them recover stronger than ever,” said Josie Osborne, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs in a release Wednesday.

“This new funding will assist local governments, First Nations and non-profits to invest in the infrastructure their communities need, while creating and restoring jobs for people who live within B.C.’s hardest hit regions," she said.

Funding for each project will go to the municipality where construction is taking place. The municipality can then choose who to hire with the funding.

A summary created by the B.C. government of each of the 12 infrastructure projects being funded on Vancouver Island can be found below:

Southern Vancouver Island Nature Trails Society Canada Cup Trail Phase Two: The project will build Phase 2 of the Canada Cup trail, extending it 2.8 km further through the forested areas of the Valley Golf Course. The province is contributing $336,113.

Central Saanich Multi-Use Pathway on Benvenuto Avenue: The project will construct a new, 450- metre-long separated, multi-use pathway along Benvenuto Avenue, between Wallace Drive and the Butchart Gardens. B.C. is contributing $322,800.

Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence (PISE) Society, Field of Dreams: The project will update the PISE sports field. The province is contributing $1 million.

Victoria Lawn Bowling Club (VLBC), Rehabilitate Bowling Greens and Floodlights: The project will rehabilitate the lawn bowling greens and replace the existing perimeter structures. The province is contributing $112,312.

Oak Bay Arena Chiller and Brine Piping Replacement: The project will replace the existing chiller and piping system with safer, more reliable and efficient technology. B.C. is contributing $524,275.

Cowichan Valley South Cowichan Outdoor Pickleball Complex: The project will install outdoor pickleball courts for the community. B.C. is contributing $550,000.

Cumberland Lake Park Waterfront Infrastructure Renewal: The project will renew the Cumberland Lake Park, a popular local and regional destination and the only public access point to Comox Lake. The province is contributing $169,000.

Qualicum Beach East Village Revitalization Phase 2: The project is Phase 2 of a project to transform a neglected area in Qualicum Beach’s uptown into a pedestrian-oriented neighbourhood. B.C. is contributing $444,525.

Strawberry Vale District and Community Club Community Hall Repairs/Renovation: The project will renovate the 125-year-old community hall building and provide the Greater Victoria area with increased availability to services that would arise from a health authority approved commercial kitchen. B.C. is contributing $246,400.

Tahsis Outdoor shelters and benches: The project will construct outdoor seating (benches and shelters) along popular pedestrian routes, local trails and in municipal parks. The province is contributing $82,800.

Black Creek Community Association Covered Community Gathering Structure: The project will build a covered outdoor space in a rustic, wooden post-and-beam style, in a busy, rural community centre. B.C. is contributing $398,970.

Sointula Resource Centre Society Sointula Community Pavilion: The project will construct an open-air community gathering place in the heart of downtown Sointula for meetings, workshops, educational talks, community markets and a performance space for local artists and performers. The province is contributing $105,660.

A full list of the 63 projects receiving funding across B.C. can be found here. In total, the province is providing $30 million in funding for the various projects.

B.C. plans to contribute another $70 million to similar projects throughout the course of the pandemic.