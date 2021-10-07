From roaster ovens to dish towels: Sask. community hall cleaned out in robbery
Maidstone RCMP are investigating after a theft at the Milleton community hall that saw everything from a vacuum cleaner to table cloths go missing.
The theft happened sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6, according to an RCMP news release.
“Many of the things that were taken are kitchenware and houseware used for community events,” Sgt. Jolyne Harrison, Maidstone RCMP detachment commander, said in the release.
“Everyone in rural Saskatchewan will understand how important these items are to a community hub, such as a local town hall.”
The missing items include appliances such as a microwave, a pair of roaster ovens and a water cooler.
But smaller items were cleaned out as well including salt and pepper shakers, the hall's supply of plastic wrap and aluminum foil and dozens of dish towels.
According to RCMP some of the items are marked as belonging to the hall.
Police are asking anyone with information about the missing items to call Maidstone RCMP at 306-893-4800 or to contact crime stoppers.
Here is a list of missing items provided by the RCMP:
- a microwave
- a vacuum cleaner
- a water cooler
- approximately 50 salt and pepper sets
- 6 large stainless steel bowls
- all the plastic wrap
- all the aluminum foil
- 3 to 4 dozen dish towels
- approximately 2 dozen dish cloths
- 8 to 10 large plastic tubs
- 2 roaster ovens
- 30 red and white gingham tablecloths
- 2 electric tea kettles
- 2 three-quart pots
- several large, heavy duty restaurant-type pots with lids
- 2 coffee makers
- Several large boxes of assorted plastic cutlery
- 3 large square green garbage cans
- 1 coffee butler/thermos
- several blankets
- sets of keys
- a left-hand bow and arrows