From skating to dinosaurs, families take in activities across Ottawa on Family Day

Families across the region took a break from work or school on Monday, an opportunity to embrace time together for Family Day and take in some of the many diverse activities happening, from cultural experiences to outdoor adventures.

The Behzadi family seized the opportunity to immerse themselves in Indigenous culture at Madahoki Farm.

"We thought it was a good opportunity to see the Ojibwe spirit horses and to introduce the boys to some Indigenous culture and food," says Laura Behzadi. The day included a taste of some traditional winter favorite-foods, like bannock, corn soup and bison. The farm, a Winterlude partner, also featured storytelling, a powwow, craft making, and the chance to learn and see Ojibwe spirit horses.

While the sun was shining bright, Monday's weather was chilly, which had many families heading to indoor activities. At the Museum of Nature, it was an adventure-filled day exploring dinosaurs and other interactive exhibits like the Pacific Discovery Tank.

"We thought it would be a nice idea to go see the dinosaurs, because this little guy loves checking out dinosaurs," says Shannon Panylo, who visited the museum with her kids Oliver, Adeline and Annabelle.

"I can't really pick a favorite," says Annabelle, who loves learning about fossils and seas creatures. "But the best part is I get to spend time with my family instead of just being at school."

City Hall became a hub of activity as families enjoyed the Mayor's Family Day Skate Party. Along with skating on the Rink of Dreams, the event featured popular mascots, games, and free hot chocolate courtesy of the Salvation Army, and an opportunity to support the Ottawa Food Bank through donations.

"I know families are always looking for something to do with their kids, and that's an experience I've had a lot over the years myself as a parent," said Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. "My wife works for the federal government, so she works on Family Day, so I'm often looking for something to do with the kids so I brought my kids down here today to go skating.

"To have the opportunity to come to City Hall and to do some skating and get a BeaverTail and make a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank, I think is a great way to spend Family Day."