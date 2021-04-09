From the archives: Watch Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth during their visit to Sudbury in 1984

As the world mourns the death of Prince Phillip, who died Friday at the age of 99, CTV News takes you back a few decades to relive the prince's 1984 visit to Sudbury.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip were in Canada for a 14-day visit that included stops in different areas of Ontario and Manitoba.

While in Sudbury on Oct. 4, they officially opened Science North, which has become one the city's main tourist attractions ever since.

Here are some archival videos from that visit.