'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Classic car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession

George Fedak purchased a 1963 split-window Corvette but it sat in his garage for 40 years before he was financially able to restore it.

"He would put away $5 here, $10 there in an envelope. It’s not a cheap car to restore," said his daughter, Lori Graham.

After its full restoration in 2016, he showcased it at several car shows.

His last one was at the Fogalar Furlan Club where he was awarded ‘Most Original in Show.’

"He loved sharing his enthusiasm with his friends and the younger generation,” said Graham. “That was his thing.”

That same night he went to sleep for the last time. He was 86 years old.

"He died peacefully in his sleep next to my mom who he's been with for 65 years."

A visitation is scheduled for Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. at Windsor Chapel on Dougall Avenue.

A third will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. before the funeral service at 12 p.m.

The Fedak family is inviting classic car and motorcycle enthusiasts to join in the escort from Windsor Chapel to Heavenly Rest Cemetery.

"I'm just so thankful and appreciative of all the people over the years who stopped by and talked to my dad,” Graham added. “It just made those car shows extra specials for him."