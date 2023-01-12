From the ground up: Downtown Winnipeg tower taking shape

Month by month, storey by storey – a tower in Downtown Winnipeg has been growing.

The 21-storey building going up on the corner of Carlton Street and Graham Avenue began construction in 2020.

Once completed, it will serve as the North American headquarters for the Manitoba-made Wawanesa insurance company, which is planning to have 1,100 employees working in the building.

Wawanesa tells CTV News the project is on track to be completed later this year, with employees in the building in early 2024.

Designed by Canada’s Architecture49 (A49) and built by PCL Construction, the building will be the fifth tower of True North Square.

Over the past year, CTV News has tracked the progress of the tower as it was taking shape.

Watch it rise from the ground in this timelapse video.