From Thor to Lord of the Rings, Grace Hospital Foundation hosting online auction full of memorabilia

The Grace Hospital Foundation is calling on all movie lovers and memorabilia collectors as they have started an online auction with dozens of collectible items.

The auction has a total of 103 items and they come from a variety of movies, such as Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Thor, Back to the Future, Scarface and more. There are also several knives, swords, and blades available.

The collection is all donated by Winnipeg resident Clint Griffith.

Jon Einarson, who is the executive director of the foundation, said Griffith has supported the Grace Hospital Foundation for many years.

"Over a year ago when we were in the midst of COVID, he phoned me to say, 'I am prepared to divest my entire collection of memorabilia to Grace Hospital Foundation for you to utilize to raise money for the hospital,'" said Einarson.

He added the offer alone blew them away but when they went through the items Griffith had, the foundation couldn't believe what he was offering.

Einarson said so many items, like a Thor hammer signed by Chris Hemsworth and Stan Lee, are one of a kind.

"He accumulated this collection over the past 15 years, a lot of it from online auctions, also attending auctions and other things in person. So, it's a very well-curated collection."

All the money raised will go towards expanding the Diagnostic Imaging department at Grace Hospital.

Bidding is currently underway, and Einarson said many of the items will be showcased during Comicon in Winnipeg over the weekend.

The auction closes at 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.