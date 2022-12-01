From trash to treasure: B.C. man finds winning lotto ticket while tidying truck, gains $75K

A B.C. man is planning to take his family on a surprise vacation after finding treasure amongst some trash.

Dawson Creek resident Kyle MacDonald says he was tidying his truck in his driveway, going through old receipts, when he discovered a BC/49 ticket from the Oct. 8 draw.

Turns out, he was the winner of $75,000.

“When I went to scan the ticket I was just like, ‘Wow, really?’ I thought it was crazy,” MacDonald told the B.C. Lottery Corporation in a release issued Wednesday.

MacDonald wants to use the prize money to take his kids on an impromptu family trip.

“It’s pretty awesome,” he said.

The odds of winning a $75,000 prize through BC/49 draws are 1 in 2,330,636, according to BCLC.