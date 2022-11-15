From Waterloo to Qatar: Long-time soccer fan attending FIFA World Cup

The world’s game will bring sporting fanatics from around the world to Qatar to enjoy soccer’s greatest competition – and a fan from Waterloo will be among them.

On Thursday, Todd Brandt is making the trip to the Middle East to support his long-time love of Canada’s soccer team and watch the men’s squad compete in the tournament.

“I’ve been following it for this long, and I really want it,” said Brandt. “If I don’t do it now, when am I going to do it?”

Brandt has been an avid supporter of Canada’s soccer teams for more than 20 years, enduring many failed World Cup qualification campaigns. Once the team booked its ticket to Qatar – so did Brandt.

“You’re believing it, but you’re kind of still like, ‘is this real?'"

Canada’s lone trip to the World Cup was in 1986 when the tournament was hosted by Mexico. The trip yielded no wins and zero goals.

The team heading to Qatar has young, exciting stars based in some of Europe’s top leagues, like Alphonso Davies, playing for German powerhouse FC Bayern Munich, and Jonathan David leading the line for LOSC Lille in France.

Brandt has tickets to all three of Canada’s group stage matches and hopes to see this team make history by scoring the country’s first goal at the tournament – and maybe even grabbing a win.

“I think it’ll be super emotional, just how emotional will be interesting, and as we progress, if we do start to make results, what I want to know is what it’s going to be like back home,” said Brandt.

It won’t be Brandt’s first visit to a World Cup; he attended the soccer showcase in South Africa in 2010.

“There [were] a lot of Canadian people in South Africa, but this one is going to be concentrated,” said Brandt. “[It’s] very exciting.”

As for adjusting to the customs in Qatar, Brandt is staying open-minded about the cultural experience.

“Whatever it is, I’ll just adapt, because us Canadians are very adaptable.”

Many soccer analysts aren’t predicting Canada to go far in the tournament but, like any good diehard fan, Brandt isn’t giving up hope.

“You know, you can dream, right?”

CANADA’S GROUP STAGE OPPONENTS

Belgium vs Canada – Nov. 23 at 2 p.m.

Croatia vs Canada – Nov. 27 at 11 a.m.

Canada vs Morocco – Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.