From Zambonis to scoreboards: N.S. spends $1M on rink upgrades, repairs

The Nova Scotia government is spending more than $1 million to repair and upgrade 25 rinks around the province.

Funds will come out of the province’s Rink Revitalization Fund.

According to the province, the rink fund helps community groups, municipalities, and not-for-profit organizations keep their facilities running.

David Ritcey, the MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, says rinks support community health and stimulate local economies, particularly in rural communities.

“By investing in rinks, we are creating local jobs, encouraging active lifestyles and promoting our province’s social and cultural identity,” said Ritcey in a news release on behalf of Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism, and heritage.

The Central Nova Scotia Civic Centre Society received $122,000 to upgrade the Zamboni and score clock at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro, N.S.

Upgrades at other facilities will include installing accessible entrance doors, upgrading refrigeration, repairing a foundation and replacing rink board glass.

Facilities include curling clubs, arenas, and permanent seasonal outdoor rinks that are open to the public.

In total, the 25 projects will get $1,029,844. This is the second round of projects to receive money through the fund, which was introduced in 2021.