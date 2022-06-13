Front Road North reopens after crash in Amherstburg

Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment have reopened a section of Front Road North after a collision.

Officers were called to the crash at 8:09 a.m. on Monday.

Police say Front Road North between County Road 10 and Texas Road was closed to traffic.

It was reopened around 9:30 a.m.

