Front Road reopens after gas leak in Amherstburg

A section of Front Road in Amherstburg has reopened after a gas leak.

The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment reported the issue in the 800 block of Front Road North on Tuesday morning.

The road was closed for several hours and drivers were asked to use an alternate route. The road has since reopened to traffic.

Update: 800 Block Front Rd North is open for traffic #Amherstburg -15465